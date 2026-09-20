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China's Magnesium Exports Decline in August 2026, Down 3.5% MoM and 13.7% YoY

Published: Sep 20, 2026 09:21
Source: SMM
【SMM Magnesium Flash】According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs, China exported approximately 33,400 tons of various magnesium products in August 2026, marking a month-on-month decrease of 3.5% and a year-on-year decrease of 13.7%. From January to August 2026, China exported a total of approximately 307,000 tons of various magnesium products. Specifically, in August 2026, China exported 18,753 tons of magnesium ingots, marking a month-on-month decrease of 0.5% and a year-on-year decrease of 16.2%; 4,587 tons of magnesium powder, experiencing a significant month-on-month decrease of 24.6% and a year-on-year decrease of 23.0%; and 7,950 tons of magnesium alloys, showing a month-on-month decrease of 1.2% and a year-on-year decrease of 7.2%. The export volume of magnesium products in China continued to decline in August.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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