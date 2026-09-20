Cost-Inventory Game, Market Consolidates to Find Bottom [SMM Magnesium Weekly Data]

[Cost-Inventory Game, Market Consolidating to Find Bottom] This week, dolomite prices remained stable. Magnesium ingot prices, affected by coal and ferrosilicon, fell first and then rebounded slightly, but high social inventory kept supply pressure in place. Foreign trade FOB prices followed the domestic decline, overseas demand fell short of expectations, the September-October peak season failed to materialize, traders stayed on the sidelines, and downside was limited. Magnesium powder fluctuated with magnesium ingot, with only rigid-demand small orders. Although magnesium alloy smelting saw production cuts, inventory piled up, die-casting operations were weak, orders were insufficient, and processing fees were under pressure. End-use demand showed no improvement, and the magnesium market is expected to maintain a fluctuating trend in search of a bottom in the short term.