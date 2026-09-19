U.S. Central Command: Strait of Hormuz Shipping Lanes Cleared, Oil Exports at Six-Month High

Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, released a video detailing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. military operations in the region. Cooper stated that the main shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz have been cleared of mines, and thousands of vessels have already passed through. Gulf partners have shipped more than 1 billion barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz. He also said that over the past two weeks, the volume of crude oil, cargo, and liquefied natural gas transported through the region reached its highest level in the past six months. Cooper also said that under the U.S. blockade, Iran's crude oil exports through the relevant routes have dropped to zero.