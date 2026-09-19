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Chilean Copper Output to Stay Low, Disappointing Recovery Hopes for 2026

Published: Sep 19, 2026 22:37
Chilean copper production is likely to remain subdued throughout the year, disappointing market expectations that an H2 recovery could partially offset the severe losses in the first months of 2026.Chilean Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz expects this year's production decline to far exceed the official copper statistics agency's forecast, with only a partial recovery recorded in 2027.

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