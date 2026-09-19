Yongzhen to Invest RMB 597M in 60,000 t/yr Battery Foil Project in Wuhu, Anhui

Yongzhen announced on the evening of September 16 that it plans to invest in a 60,000 t/yr finished battery foil project, to be implemented by its wholly-owned subsidiary Yongzhen Technology (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. in Fanchang Economic Development Zone, Wuhu City, Anhui Province. The construction period is expected to be 2 years, with a planned total investment of RMB 597 mn. The company stated that this investment is a strategic move to extend from traditional aluminium extrusion profiles to high-end aluminium plate/strip/foil products, which will help optimise product structure and cultivate new profit growth points.