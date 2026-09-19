[Tata Steel holds Buy at Motilal Oswal as Calcutta High Court blocks Steel Development Fund loan use]
Tata Steel shares traded near 2.13 USD (187.30 rupees) on the BSE on September 18, 2026, down 0.8%-0.93% and lagging its sector by 1.09 percentage points, with market capitalisation of about 26.6 billion USD. Motilal Oswal maintained a Buy rating and a 2.50 USD (220 rupees) target, implying roughly 17% upside. The company voluntarily disclosed a 68.3 score and Grade B from SES ESG Research, placing it mid-to-upper tier among Indian industrials. Its trailing P/E of 19.76 sits below the sector average of 24.13, alongside EPS of 8.84 rupees, ROE near 11.0% and ROCE of about 12.7%. The Calcutta High Court blocked certain Steel Development Fund loan proceeds, a legal overhang on project financing; Tata group stocks shed about 5.3 billion USD that session, Tata Steel alone some 245 million USD.