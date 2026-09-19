[European Parliament widens CBAM to downstream steel and aluminium goods; industry says level playing field still missing]

The European Parliament voted 464-50 on Sept 15 to extend CBAM to downstream steel and aluminium goods such as fasteners, wire and springs, targeting carbon leakage. Eurometal president Alexander M. Julius called the vote a step forward but said scope is incomplete, implementation too slow and carbon-cost-bearing EU exporters unsupported; CBAM alone cannot offset higher steel prices and regulatory burdens. The federation wants all steel- and aluminium-intensive products covered faster, a call echoed by Germany's Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl. Eurofer backed the motion but sought stronger anti-circumvention rules; director general Axel Eggert said mills are investing billions of USD in low-carbon steel and need a level playing field. CBAM and the revised safeguard lifted 2026 prices: domestic HRC at 788 USD/tonne ex-works Ruhr and 783 USD/tonne in Italy, up 119 USD/tonne; imported HRC at 632 USD/tonne CIF Antwerp and 626 USD/tonne in Southern Europe, up 92 USD/tonne.