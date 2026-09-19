[Italian imported scrap prices flat as demand holds, rail logistics stay disrupted]
Italian mills' imported scrap contracts with European suppliers are flat this month, tracking wider European stability. Long product mill demand is solid, with some buyers seeking extra volumes after the August break; mills prefer imports to avoid over-pressuring the fragmented domestic market. Rail works between Germany, Italy and eastern Europe delay deliveries; a German source cites wagon shortages, while the Tarvisio corridor near Austria shut for a month from 20 August. An eastern European seller sold only small tonnages in August-September; many expect prices to rise moderately next month, following Turkey, with demand hinging on finished steel. E40 shredded delivered at 386.6-392.3 USD/tonne from western Europe, about 381 USD/tonne from eastern Europe; E3 at 363.6-369.4 USD/tonne to northern Italian mills; E1 at 351.9-363.5 and E8 mixed at about 375 USD/tonne.