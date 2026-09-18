Ansteel Real Estate Construction Heyi Real Estate Anshan Automobile Transportation Center (Fanghuali) Project - Wire and Cable Procurement Tender

1. Procurement Conditions

This procurement project, Ansteel Real Estate Construction Heyi Real Estate Anshan Automobile Transportation Center (Fanghuali) Project - Wires and Cables (AGGZZBHGXHD260916318940), has Ansteel Group Engineering Technology Development Co., Ltd. as the purchaser. The procurement project funds come from self-raised sources, and the project has met the procurement conditions. An open inquiry is now conducted.

2. Project Overview and Procurement Scope

2.1 Project name: Ansteel Real Estate Construction Heyi Real Estate Anshan Automobile Transportation Center (Fanghuali) Project - Wires and Cables

2.2 If procurement fails, switch to another procurement method: No switch

2.3 For the procurement content, scope, and scale of this project, please refer to the attachment "Bill of Materials Attachment.pdf".

3. Bidder Qualification Requirements

3.1 Consortium bidding is not allowed for this procurement.

3.2 This procurement requires bidders to possess the following qualification requirements:

(1) Production-type business license

(2) Distribution-type business license

3.3 This procurement requires bidders to meet the following registered capital requirements:

Production-type registered capital: 500,000 yuan or above

Distribution-type registered capital: 500,000 yuan or above

3.4 This procurement requires bidders to possess the following performance requirements:

Provide one sales performance record for wire and cable supplies within the past 3 years (provide the corresponding contract and invoice)

3.5 This procurement requires bidders to possess the following capability requirements, financial requirements, and other requirements:

Financial requirements: See the attachment for details (if necessary)

Capability requirements: See the attachment for details (if necessary)

Other requirements: Scanned copy of the 3C certification certificate.

3.6 For projects that must be tendered in accordance with the law, bidders who are judgment defaulters are disqualified.

4. Acquisition of Procurement Documents

4.1 All those intending to participate in the bidding, please log in to the Ansteel Smart Tendering Platform http://bid.ansteel.cn from 17:00 on September 16, 2026 to 08:00 on September 29, 2026 (Beijing time, the same hereinafter) to download the electronic procurement documents.

Click to view tender details: