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US Makes Preliminary Anti-dumping Determination on Tinplate

Published: Sep 18, 2026 19:03

On September 17, 2026, the US Department of Commerce announced its preliminary affirmative determination in the antidumping duty investigation of tin mill products from China, preliminarily finding a dumping margin of 136.52% for Chinese exporters/producers (adjusted to 130.17% after offsetting subsidies). Because the enterprises involved did not respond to the investigation, the US reached its determination based on adverse facts available. This case primarily involves products under US HS codes 7210.11.0000, 7210.12.0000, 7210.50.0020, 7210.50.0090, 7212.10.0000, 7212.50.0000, 7225.99.0090, and 7226.99.0180.

On April 30, 2026, the US Department of Commerce initiated antidumping duty investigations of tin mill products from China, Turkey, and Taiwan, China, and a countervailing duty investigation of tin mill products from China. On September 10, 2026, the US Department of Commerce issued its preliminary affirmative countervailing duty determination on tin mill products from China.

(Compiled from: US Department of Commerce website)

Original:

https://www.trade.gov/commerce-preliminary-antidumping-duty-investigation-tin-mill-products-china

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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