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Domestic secondary crude lead supply is tight, more enterprises purchasing secondary crude lead turn to overseas sources [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 17:09

SMM, September 18:

Domestic secondary crude lead supply is tight, and downstream refined lead and alloy smelters are turning more to imported crude lead cargoes. As of this Friday, the SMM crude lead CIF price (containing 0.1-0.35 Sb, 0.1-0.25 Sn) was at a discount of 350 to -100 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price; mainstream domestic secondary crude lead was traded at around 14,900 yuan/mt on a tax-exclusive delivered basis, a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price on a tax-inclusive basis. Looking ahead to next week, domestic secondary crude lead is expected to remain tight, and imported crude lead contracted in August and early September will continue to arrive at ports to supplement the Chinese market. After the sharp rise in lead prices, the incentive for imported crude lead inflows has increased, and new transaction orders are being monitored.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Domestic secondary crude lead supply is tight, more enterprises purchasing secondary crude lead turn to overseas sources [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)