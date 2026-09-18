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SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 18

Published: Sep 18, 2026 16:56

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices continued to hold steady, with suppliers maintaining offers within the existing range. Metal enterprises still sought lower prices in their inquiries, and signs of increased volume remained absent. Gadolinium oxide quotes stayed flat, as sellers showed no intention of adjusting prices, and actual transactions were few. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy quotes remained stable. Amid an inverted price structure and resistance to high-priced deals, metal plants had no room to adjust prices either upward or downward, with transactions still dominated by small rigid-demand orders. Gadolinium-iron alloy quotes were unchanged in the afternoon, with holders maintaining original prices while awaiting pre-holiday orders, but new order follow-through was limited.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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