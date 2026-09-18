SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 18

[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd and terbium both stop falling and stabilize, dysprosium series remains stable, magnetic material scrap continues to wait and see

[Pr-Nd and terbium both stop falling and stabilize, dysprosium series remains stable, magnetic material scrap continues to wait and see] Currently, although the supply of rare earth ion-adsorption ore in Southeast Asia has slightly recovered, oxide prices remain generally stable, and overall transaction prices for rare earth ore are in a stalemate.