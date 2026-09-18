Weak futures and spot prices drive raw material costs down, stainless steel cost center declines and profits recover [SMM Analysis]

This week, stainless steel product and raw material prices pulled back in tandem, with market pessimism dominating the entire industry chain. Steel mills actively pushed for lower procurement prices, accelerating the decline in raw material prices, while industry smelting margins saw marginal recovery. Based on 304 cold-rolled products, steel mill profitability pressure eased slightly this week. The profit margin calculated using current raw materials was 0.95%, while the margin based on inventory raw materials was -2.21%. Losses on current raw materials narrowed significantly, while inventory raw materials remained under loss pressure, with the overall profit structure showing some improvement.

Nickel-based raw materials extended their weak downward trend this week, with market pessimism continuing to ferment and cost support further weakening. Steel mills had already completed phased raw material restocking earlier, and this week procurement demand was scarce, with overall market transactions sluggish. Combined with the falsification of peak-season end-use demand for stainless steel and persistently weak product prices, bearish sentiment spread across the market. Meanwhile, port inventories of high-grade NPI remained high, and the loose supply pattern remained unchanged, further suppressing spot prices. As of this Friday, the delivered duty-paid price of Indonesian high-grade NPI with 10-12% nickel content in China fell 34 yuan/nickel unit week-on-week to 1,051 yuan/nickel unit, with nickel-based costs continuing to loosen.

Stainless steel scrap prices also moved lower this week, with the cost substitution advantage expanding but unable to offset multiple bearish factors. The US Fed's rate hike bearishness continued to weigh on the futures market, with SS futures under pressure and hitting bottom, dragging stainless steel product prices down in tandem. Steel mills remained mired in losses and showed a strong desire to bargain down raw material prices, directly pulling the center of the stainless steel scrap market lower. Although the economic advantage of stainless steel scrap over high-grade NPI continued to expand, providing some bottom support, fundamental bearishness dominated. End-use demand remained weak, and soft product prices forced steel mills to cut September production schedules, further shrinking rigid raw material demand. Steel mill procurement enthusiasm cooled and market transactions were sluggish, making the weak pattern in scrap difficult to reverse amid multiple converging factors. As of this Friday, the tax-exclusive price of mainstream 304 off-cuts in Shanghai fell 200 yuan/mt to 9,700-9,800 yuan/mt.

Chromium-based raw material prices remained generally stable this week, showing resilience in a weak market. Affected by the weakness in stainless steel products, the ferrochrome market was generally pessimistic, but downside room for prices was largely limited. High-carbon ferrochrome prices were already at year-to-date lows, and with recent chrome ore arrival costs relatively high, ferrochrome producers faced significant cost pressure, leaving limited room for further price concessions. Meanwhile, the market was approaching the window for new steel mill procurement prices in mid-to-late September, with industry participants generally holding a wait-and-see sentiment and trading cautiously. Although overseas chrome ore prices pulled back slightly during the week, the impact on the Chinese market was not significant, and domestic high-carbon ferrochrome prices remained basically flat. As of this Friday, high-carbon ferrochrome prices in Inner Mongolia were flat MoM at yuan 7,800-7,900/mt (50% metal content).

Overall, the stainless steel market this week showed a game of weaker finished products, divergent declines across raw materials, and recovering steel mill profits. The sharp pullback in nickel pig iron and steel scrap prices lowered the industry's cost center, effectively repairing steel mill losses, while ferrochrome's resilience at lows cushioned the overall decline. Short-term market pessimism has not fully dissipated, end-use demand is unlikely to recover materially, steel mills continue to push for lower prices, the overall weak pattern of raw material prices remains unchanged, cost support for stainless steel stays soft, and prices are likely to consolidate at lows.