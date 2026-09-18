logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Copper Concentrate TC Index Hits Record Low, Smelter Pressures Mount Amid Maintenance and Supply Constraints

Published: Sep 18, 2026 15:02
Source: SMM
On September 18, 2026, the SMM spot copper concentrate TC index fell to a record low of -$221.89/dmt. The 2026 benchmark processing fee for imported copper concentrate long-term contracts is zero, and copper anode RCs are also at historical lows, with copper anode supply remaining tight. By-product sulphuric acid prices have been pulling back for about two and a half months, and by-product profit contribution continues to shrink, driving mounting pressure on smelting operations. From October to November, multiple domestic copper smelters plan to carry out maintenance, with limited cold material replenishment. Under raw material constraints, copper cathode production faces downward pressure. According to market sources, some smelters have already signaled intentions to cut production and have advised clients that long-term contract deliveries will be reduced, though the extent remains unclear. Going forward, attention will focus on the implementation of maintenance, the scope of production cuts, and the marginal impact of sulphuric acid price trends on smelter operating rates. 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Doosan Invests $701.5M to Expand CCL Production in Korea and China Through 2028
21 mins ago
Doosan Invests $701.5M to Expand CCL Production in Korea and China Through 2028
Read More
Doosan Invests $701.5M to Expand CCL Production in Korea and China Through 2028
Doosan Invests $701.5M to Expand CCL Production in Korea and China Through 2028
Doosan Group said on September 17 that it will invest approximately KRW 968.4 billion (about USD 701.5 million) to expand high-end copper-clad laminate (CCL) production in South Korea and China. Roughly KRW 421 billion will expand domestic CCL lines for optical modules, while about KRW 547.4 billion will build a new plant in Changshu, China, for AI accelerators and network switches via wholly-owned Doosan Electro-Materials Changshu, with an additional KRW 182.4 billion capital injection. The three-year investment runs through 2028, with new lines scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2028. In H1 2026, utilization at Doosan's Jeungpyeong and Gimcheon plants reached 109.8% and 102.7%, respectively, while the China plant ran at 92.2%. Q2 2026 optical-module CCL sales jumped more than tenfold year-on-year to about KRW 50 billion, and network-board CCL sales reached KRW 369.2 billion, accounting for more than half of the Electronics Business Group's revenue.
21 mins ago
Copper Cathode Rod Orders Expand, Inventories Decline; Production to Increase 2.31% WoW
1 hour ago
Copper Cathode Rod Orders Expand, Inventories Decline; Production to Increase 2.31% WoW
Read More
Copper Cathode Rod Orders Expand, Inventories Decline; Production to Increase 2.31% WoW
Copper Cathode Rod Orders Expand, Inventories Decline; Production to Increase 2.31% WoW
[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] New orders continued to expand, and with the holiday approaching, finished product inventories destocked at a faster pace. Production willingness at copper cathode rod enterprises strengthened, and the operating rate is expected to rise 2.31 percentage points WoW next week.
1 hour ago
Copper Rod Enterprises Restock as Prices Fall; Finished Product Inventories Drop Ahead of Holidays
1 hour ago
Copper Rod Enterprises Restock as Prices Fall; Finished Product Inventories Drop Ahead of Holidays
Read More
Copper Rod Enterprises Restock as Prices Fall; Finished Product Inventories Drop Ahead of Holidays
Copper Rod Enterprises Restock as Prices Fall; Finished Product Inventories Drop Ahead of Holidays
[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] The decline in absolute prices prompted copper rod enterprises to restock intensively, with raw material inventories rising MoM. The pullback in copper prices, coupled with the approaching Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, encouraged downstream users to stockpile in advance, driving finished product inventories down significantly MoM.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Doosan Invests $701.5M to Expand CCL Production in Korea and China Through 2028
Sep 18, 2026 17:29
news
Copper Cathode Rod Orders Expand, Inventories Decline; Production to Increase 2.31% WoW
Sep 18, 2026 16:18
news
Copper Rod Enterprises Restock as Prices Fall; Finished Product Inventories Drop Ahead of Holidays
Sep 18, 2026 16:17
news
Copper Cathode Rod Producers' Operating Rate Surges 4.32% WoW Amid Price Pullback and Restocking Rush
Sep 18, 2026 16:12