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[Phosphorus chemicals: Phosphate ore market demand is weak, and shipment pressure is high]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 15:01
[Phosphorus chemicals: Phosphate ore market demand weak, shipments under significant pressure] On September 18, 2026, China's phosphate ore market remained weak overall, with prices staying stable and trading showing no improvement. Phosphate ore enterprises held inventory at high levels, facing considerable shipment pressure. On the demand side, ammonium phosphate and purified acid were under pressure, with ample inventory and slowing procurement, providing limited support to phosphate ore.

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[Phosphorus chemicals: Phosphate ore market demand weak, shipments und - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)