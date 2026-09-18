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SMM Secondary Lead Smelter Weekly Operating Rate (2026.9.11-2026.9.17) [SMM Lead Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 14:54

SMM, September 18:

From September 11 to September 17, 2026, the weekly operating rate of secondary lead smelters across four provinces tracked by SMM stood at 32.9%, down 6.55 percentage points WoW. By region, operating rates in Anhui were flat; Henan saw a slight uptick in operating rates, supported by improved raw material arrivals. A large smelter in Inner Mongolia has been offline since mid-last week, with no production this week, dragging its operating rate down sharply by 34.09 percentage points; a Jiangsu smelter saw production decline due to equipment disruptions, with its operating rate down 13.4 percentage points. Looking ahead to next week, overall operating rates are expected to remain basically flat with this week. Currently, procurement costs for compliant scrap battery cargoes are elevated, keeping smelters' raw material costs high; if lead prices move lower, the combination of high raw material costs could raise the risk of additional production cuts or suspensions in the market.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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