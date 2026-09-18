logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Platinum and Palladium Fall as Fed Rate Hike Strengthens Dollar

Published: Sep 18, 2026 14:43
Source: SMM

[SMM Flash] Platinum and palladium prices declined on September 16 as precious metals came under pressure following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%–4.00%. Platinum fell 2.3%, while palladium declined 1.5%, as the US dollar strengthened following the decision. The Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously for the increase, citing elevated inflation and the need to support a return towards its 2% inflation objective.

The move adds another macroeconomic pressure point for the PGM complex following recent price volatility. Higher US interest rates can strengthen the dollar and increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals, potentially weighing on investment demand even when physical-market fundamentals remain supportive. The latest PGM declines therefore largely reflected the broader precious-metals response to tighter US monetary policy rather than a newly announced change in platinum or palladium supply-demand fundamentals.

News image 1

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
40 mins ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Implats is reassessing the strategic value of its Waterberg PGM project. The company’s management recently stated that the revised Waterberg plan, following scale reduction and capital cost optimisation, is more attractive than previous versions, and the project has re-entered the group’s future growth pipeline. This development also reflects an increasingly pressing reality for South Africa’s PGM industry: projects capable of delivering incremental output at lower risk and reasonable capital intensity are becoming scarce.
40 mins ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
45 mins ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
A major green hydrogen project in South Africa has taken another key step forward. Hive Hydrogen South Africa announced on September 15 that it has formally awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for its approximately USD 5.8 billion green hydrogen and green ammonia project to Spanish engineering firm Técnicas Reunidas. The project, now in the late development stage, is regarded as a flagship green hydrogen initiative in South Africa and one of the key demonstration projects under the European Union’s Global Gateway programme in the country.
45 mins ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
59 mins ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Valterra Platinum stated that its Mogalakwena PGM mine in Limpopo, South Africa, boasts an exceptionally large long-term resource base. Executive Head of Mining Operations noted at a value-chain media briefing that Mogalakwena holds approximately 285 million ounces of resources on a four-element (4E) basis. Based on the company’s current planned six-element (6E) annual production target of 900,000 to 1 million ounces, the mine’s potential resource life could exceed 300 years.
59 mins ago
Related News
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 18, 2026 17:08
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 18, 2026 17:03
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 18, 2026 16:49
news
Valterra Highlights 300-Year-Plus Resource Potential at Mogalakwena PGM Mine
Sep 18, 2026 14:40