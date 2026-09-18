[SMM Flash] Valterra Platinum has highlighted the scale of its Mogalakwena PGM operation in South Africa's Limpopo province, with executive head of mining operations Willie Theron pointing to an inclusive resource of about 285 million oz on a 4E basis. Valterra is targeting annual Mogalakwena production of about 900,000 oz to 1 million oz on a 6E basis, with management describing the scale of the mineral endowment as supporting resource-life potential exceeding 300 years.

The figure highlights Mogalakwena's strategic importance to Valterra's long-term PGM supply base and provides substantial optionality for future mine sequencing, processing and capital deployment. However, the 300-year-plus figure should not be interpreted as a 300-year mine plan or Mineral Reserve life: it relates to the scale of the inclusive Mineral Resource and the resource and production figures are also reported on different 4E and 6E bases. Actual economically mineable reserves and future production will depend on technical, economic and market conditions.