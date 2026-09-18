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[Solid-State Battery: Highpower Technology Deploys Three Solid-State Routes of Polymer/Oxide/Sulphide, Multiple Solid-State Electrolyte Patents Landed]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 13:45
[Solid-state battery: Highpower Technology deploys three solid-state routes of polymer/oxide/sulphide, with multiple solid-state electrolyte patents granted] On September 17, 2026, Highpower Technology disclosed its solid-state battery layout during an institutional survey. The company is simultaneously developing three major solid-state electrolyte technology routes: polymer, oxide, and sulphide. In 2026, it has filed four core solid-state battery patents, covering composite solid-state electrolytes, solid-state electrolyte membranes, and gel polymer electrolytes, with a focus on solid-state battery development for I-end devices and robotics scenarios.

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