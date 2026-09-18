[SMM Manganese Ore Weekly Review] Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Falls Short of Expectations Spot Manganese Ore Prices Generally Decline
Sep 21 news:
North ports: 46% Australian lumps at 40.3-40.8 yuan/mtu, flat WoW; South African semi-carbonate at 33.5-33.8 yuan/mtu, down WoW; Gabonese at 39.1-39.3 yuan/mtu, down WoW; South African high-iron at 28.8-29.3 yuan/mtu, flat WoW; South African medium-iron at 35.2-35.5 yuan/mtu, down WoW.
South ports: 46% Australian lumps at 42.7-43.2 yuan/mtu, flat WoW; South African semi-carbonate at 36-36.5 yuan/mtu, down WoW; Gabonese at 40.3-40.8 yuan/mtu, flat WoW; South African high-iron at 29.3-29.8 yuan/mtu, down WoW; South African medium-iron at 37.1-37.6 yuan/mtu, up WoW.
Inquiry activity in the manganese ore market remains sluggish, pre-holiday stockpiling and the traditional peak season have fallen short of expectations, and port spot prices in both north and south China are broadly declining.