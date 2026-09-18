State Grid Enhances Services for New Energy, Storage, and Efficiency to Support Zero-Carbon Goals

[State Grid: Providing Fair and Efficient Grid Connection Services for New Entities and Business Forms Such as New Energy, New-Type Energy Storage, and Generation-Grid-Load-Storage] State Grid Corporation of China has released several measures to build a modern electricity business environment and empower high-quality economic and social development. Among them, it mentioned proactively serving enterprises in energy conservation, carbon reduction, and efficiency improvement. It will deepen "power supply + energy efficiency" services, fully promote the "Enterprise Electricity Assistant," push energy efficiency bills to 100% of registered high-voltage clients on "Online State Grid," and provide free energy-saving diagnostics as well as green electricity and green certificate consulting services. It will actively support the construction of zero-carbon parks and assist export-oriented enterprises in low-carbon development through direct green electricity connections and renewable energy substitution.