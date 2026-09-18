Tightening pressure peaks in stages, the most-traded SHFE tin contract continues to rebound [SMM Tin Midday Review]

Tin midday review, September 18, 2026

1. Price review

Today, SMM #1 tin spot was quoted at yuan 403,600-405,700/mt, with an average of yuan 404,650/mt, up yuan 5,250/mt from the previous trading day.

The most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidated at highs today, closing the morning at yuan 404,490/mt, up yuan 4,860/mt or 1.22% from the previous settlement; open interest continued to pull back slightly during the day.

Outside China, LME tin 3M was basically flat, currently at $53,050/mt, up 0.09%.

After the decision landed, risk assets outside China saw concentrated repair. Overnight, US stocks rallied across the board—the Dow rose 0.61%, the S&P 500 rose 1.14%, the Nasdaq rose 1.69%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surged 3.14%; the 10-year Treasury yield pulled back from 5.02% to 4.94%, the US dollar index edged down to 100.22, and European stocks closed higher as well. After digesting the hawkish dot plot, the market shifted its focus to the fact that the decision met expectations, with risk appetite clearly repairing, directly boosting nonferrous metals valuations. SHFE tin extended its rebound from yesterday, with the center moving further above the yuan 400,000 mark. However, the medium-term backdrop of an unfinished tightening cycle remains unchanged, and the debate over whether another hike will come in October persists. The pressure from the overseas interest rate environment on valuations has only eased temporarily. Domestically, there is no major incremental news, and futures are mainly driven by the repair in macro sentiment.

2. Spot market

Spot trading turned mediocre today. After prices rebounded from the yuan 390,000 area to above yuan 400,000, downstream buying visibly pulled back. Downstream users had already made concentrated purchases at earlier lows and replenished raw material inventories, so at current prices, wait-and-see digestion dominates sentiment, and actual transactions are limited. On the supplier side, available spot cargoes remained tight, and some pre-sale orders have been scheduled far into the future, giving suppliers solid confidence to hold prices firm. However, after the rebound above yuan 400,000, downstream acceptance of high prices is not strong, and spot upward momentum has slowed compared with futures, with the premium structure stabilizing at highs.

3. Overall outlook

In the short term, the decision has brought tightening pressure to a phased peak, and the repair in risk appetite and a weaker US dollar are supporting futures. However, the medium-term tightening cycle is not over, end-use demand still lacks upward synergy, and after prices returned above yuan 400,000, downstream willingness to take delivery has weakened, limiting the strength of further gains. The most-traded SHFE tin contract is expected to consolidate in the yuan 399,000-408,000/mt range in the short term.