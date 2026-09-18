logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Platinum futures maintain fluctuating trend, spot market discount cargo hard to find [SMM daily review]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 12:29

Platinum consolidated with an upward bias today. The market digested the US Fed's rate hike and hawkish stance relatively quickly, with US Treasury yields pulling back sharply. Alongside easing geopolitical tensions, expectations of Saudi supply recovery drove oil prices to retreat from highs, and precious metals futures were broadly firm.

In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2612 closed at 438.6 yuan/g, up 0.38%. The price spread between the SGE platinum 9995 best ask price and the GFEX PT2610 contract remained around 6 yuan/g. In the spot market, mainstream quotations for platinum ingots were concentrated near parity against the PT2610 contract. Discounted spot platinum cargoes were scarce, and downstream buyers negotiated purchases normally based on orders. Some spot-futures traders, benefiting from lower funding costs, took delivery of platinum warrants near parity against PT26210. Mainstream quotations were basically flat compared with yesterday's discounts, suppliers held prices firm while quotation spreads were relatively small, and some traders exited the spot market and suspended quotations. Overall, spot platinum market transactions were normal today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
34 mins ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Implats is reassessing the strategic value of its Waterberg PGM project. The company’s management recently stated that the revised Waterberg plan, following scale reduction and capital cost optimisation, is more attractive than previous versions, and the project has re-entered the group’s future growth pipeline. This development also reflects an increasingly pressing reality for South Africa’s PGM industry: projects capable of delivering incremental output at lower risk and reasonable capital intensity are becoming scarce.
34 mins ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
39 mins ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
A major green hydrogen project in South Africa has taken another key step forward. Hive Hydrogen South Africa announced on September 15 that it has formally awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for its approximately USD 5.8 billion green hydrogen and green ammonia project to Spanish engineering firm Técnicas Reunidas. The project, now in the late development stage, is regarded as a flagship green hydrogen initiative in South Africa and one of the key demonstration projects under the European Union’s Global Gateway programme in the country.
39 mins ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
53 mins ago
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Read More
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Valterra Platinum stated that its Mogalakwena PGM mine in Limpopo, South Africa, boasts an exceptionally large long-term resource base. Executive Head of Mining Operations noted at a value-chain media briefing that Mogalakwena holds approximately 285 million ounces of resources on a four-element (4E) basis. Based on the company’s current planned six-element (6E) annual production target of 900,000 to 1 million ounces, the mine’s potential resource life could exceed 300 years.
53 mins ago
Related News
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 18, 2026 17:08
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 18, 2026 17:03
news
[SMM Precious Metals Express]
Sep 18, 2026 16:49
news
Platinum and Palladium Fall as Fed Rate Hike Strengthens Dollar
Sep 18, 2026 14:43
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here