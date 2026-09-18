[SMM PV Flash] Zambia’s Mailo Solar Project Begins Trading on Southern African Power Pool

Solarcentury Africa has announced that phase one of its Mailo solar project in Zambia has been completed and has started trading electricity on the Southern African Power Pool; the full project is planned at 118 MWp. The operational first phase is 25 MWp and was developed, financed and built in less than 12 months, while phase two construction has begun. The merchant model sells power to large industrial customers and regional traders, offering a replicable model for cross-border solar power trading in Southern Africa.