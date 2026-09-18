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[SMM PV Flash] Italian 351 MW Solar Portfolio Secures EUR 282 Million Long-Term Financing

Published: Sep 18, 2026 11:28
Encavis has completed EUR 282 million of long-term non-recourse project financing for a 351 MW Italian solar portfolio. The transaction refinances earlier acquisition debt and supports four additional solar projects. The portfolio spans several Italian regions, led by Lazio, and signals continued appetite for refinancing operational and late-stage European solar assets.

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