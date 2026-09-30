Guangdong Hongbo New Materials Group Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

At a pivotal moment in the global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustments. Upstream mine resources remain tight, smelting and processing margins are under pressure, while downstream application fields represented by batteries and galvanizing face both opportunities and challenges from new technology iterations and the green, low-carbon transition. Against this backdrop, collaboration between upstream and downstream players along the industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified the industry's needs and is committed to delivering a truly distinctive industry conference. This event will focus squarely on downstream applications and long-term contract supply-demand matchmaking, aiming to build a high-end exchange platform that integrates macro outlook, price analysis, and long-term contract negotiations. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but will also feature innovative highlights such as a dedicated long-term contract supply-demand negotiation session, striving to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and a pragmatic agenda.

In this golden autumn of October, we cordially invite leaders and elite professionals from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together, engage in candid exchanges, and pursue shared development in a relaxed and pleasant negotiation atmosphere! Guangdong Hongbo New Materials Group Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly propel the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Founded in 1988, Guangdong Hongbo Group is a comprehensive group company integrating production, R&D, import and export, cultural tourism, catering, and early childhood education.

The group has received numerous honors, including Municipal Industry Segment Leader, Municipal Specialized and Sophisticated Enterprise, Provincial High-tech Enterprise, and National Advanced Collective in the Building Materials Industry.

The group's main products include plastic roofing and building material product series and metal building sheets & plates product series.

Its products are widely used in factory roofing, wall cladding, prefabricated buildings, sports venues, high-speed railway stations, airports, PV rooftops, and other industries. Its production sites are located in Foshan, Guangdong and Wuzhou, Guangxi, with the group headquarters based in Sanshui, Foshan.

The company is committed to providing customers with high-quality products and takes solving the practicality and durability of customers' roofs and walls as its mission. With advanced technology, reliable quality, and comprehensive pre-sales, in-sales, and after-sales services, we sincerely look forward to working hand in hand with you to create a win-win future!

Sincere Invitation

On October 29-30, the 2026 SMM Lead-Zinc Annual Conference will be grandly held at the Langham Place Hotel in Changsha, Hunan. YouTu sincerely invites all industry peers, partners, and friends old and new to visit our booth and explore more possibilities for BIPV application scenarios together!

At this exhibition, we are bringing these sincere offerings

As a brand deeply rooted in PV tile application scenarios, YouTu has brought all of its core R&D achievements to the exhibition site:

Contact Information

Mr. Liao 13570509877

Mr. Hu 13929965135