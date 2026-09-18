[India Secures 1.9 Million Tonne Steel Quota Under EU Tariff Regime]

India has secured a country-specific tariff-rate quota of 1.9 million tonnes a year for steel exports to the EU, plus 0.9 million tonnes via residual quotas, giving total access of 2.8 million tonnes — over 80% of India's EU-bound exports, about 3 million tonnes last fiscal year. Shipping has begun after New Delhi won front-loaded benefits before the India-EU FTA's ratification. The quota covers hot-rolled, cold-rolled, coated and tin mill sheets, stainless steel, rebar, wire rod and tubes; uncovered grades may use residual or FTA-preferential quotas. The EU's Steel Overcapacity Regulation took effect on 1 July 2026, granting 18.3 million tonnes of duty-free imports with a 50% duty beyond, plus melt-and-pour origin rules. FTA talks ended on 27 January.