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【Flash | Peru’s Molybdenum Export Volumes Jump 75.3% YoY in July】

Published: Sep 18, 2026 09:29
Source: SMM
Peru’s Central Reserve Bank reported that the country’s molybdenum export volume rose 75.3% year on year in July 2026, in line with higher production. The increase points to stronger outbound shipments that month. Export volume and mine production are different measures, however, and one month’s shipments do not establish the outlook for future output or global supply.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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