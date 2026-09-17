Cost-Inventory Tug-of-War Consolidates the Magnesium Industry Chain in Search of a Bottom [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
[SMM Magnesium Weekly Review: Cost-Inventory Tug-of-War Keeps Magnesium Industry Chain Consolidating Near Lows] This week, dolomite prices remained stable. Affected by fluctuations in coal and ferrosilicon prices, magnesium ingot in main production areas moved lower initially before strengthening, with raw material declines dragging magnesium prices down early in the week. After prices dipped, downstream restocking at lower levels drove a slight rebound in magnesium ingot, but social inventory remained high and supply pressure persisted. Export FOB prices declined in line with the domestic market, and overseas demand did not recover as expected, with the September-October peak season expectations falling through. Traders mostly stayed on the sidelines, and further downside room for prices was limited. Meanwhile, downstream magnesium powder prices fluctuated in tandem with magnesium ingot, with end-users purchasing only small volumes for immediate needs and no concentrated restocking. Supply and demand for magnesium alloy weakened simultaneously, with smelting-side production cuts but existing inventory remaining high. Downstream die-casting enterprises operated at low rates with insufficient orders, and processing fees remained under pressure. Overall, this week the magnesium industry chain was caught in a tug-of-war between costs and high inventory, with no substantial improvement in end-use demand, and short-term prices are expected to continue consolidating near lows.