logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Magnesium Ingot Inventory Rises 1.59% Month-on-Month, Market Struggles with Weak Demand and High Shipping Costs

Published: Sep 17, 2026 18:05
【SMM Magnesium Flash】This week, the social inventory of magnesium ingots increased by 1.59% month-on-month, leading to an overall increase in inventory pressure. At the beginning of the week, a wave of concentrated replenishment of just-needed inventory appeared in the market, briefly driving spot transactions to pick up. However, the effect of boosting the market was fleeting and failed to persist. On the one hand, magnesium producers are firm in their attitude towards price support, which to some extent dampens the enthusiasm of downstream purchasing. On the other hand, the actual demand from end-users is weak, and the market lacks sustained purchasing momentum. There is no significant improvement in foreign trade, and current transactions rely heavily on the delivery of existing orders from earlier periods, with no new large orders to support. Meanwhile, due to recent weather conditions, port shipment schedules are tight and shipping costs remain high, which has hindered the delivery of foreign trade orders and significantly slowed down the pace of export inventory reduction. It is difficult for on-site purchasing sources to quickly be transmitted and digested downstream and overseas, resulting in continuous backlog of supply. Ultimately, this has led to a significant accumulation of social inventory, especially port inventory, this week.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Magnesium Alloy Becomes Core Lightweight Material; Tianhao and Sinyuan ZM Expand Production in Succession [SMM survey]
4 hours ago
Magnesium Alloy Becomes Core Lightweight Material; Tianhao and Sinyuan ZM Expand Production in Succession [SMM survey]
Read More
Magnesium Alloy Becomes Core Lightweight Material; Tianhao and Sinyuan ZM Expand Production in Succession [SMM survey]
Magnesium Alloy Becomes Core Lightweight Material; Tianhao and Sinyuan ZM Expand Production in Succession [SMM survey]
[SMM survey: Magnesium alloys become core lightweight materials: Tianhao and Sinyuan ZM expand production in succession] Recently, the magnesium alloy lightweight materials sector has seen a series of industrial moves: Tianhao New Materials signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Haitian Zhisheng Metal, with an initial intent to purchase 9 magnesium alloy injection molding machines to deploy capacity in South China; Sinyuan ZM announced plans to invest no more than 280 million yuan to build a lightweight precision structural parts intelligent manufacturing project in Fenghua. Both moves reflect the continuously climbing application demand for magnesium alloys in the high-end manufacturing sector.
4 hours ago
Latrobe Magnesium Receives $15M Funding Offer for US Magnesium Plant Feasibility Study
4 hours ago
Latrobe Magnesium Receives $15M Funding Offer for US Magnesium Plant Feasibility Study
Read More
Latrobe Magnesium Receives $15M Funding Offer for US Magnesium Plant Feasibility Study
Latrobe Magnesium Receives $15M Funding Offer for US Magnesium Plant Feasibility Study
【SMM Magnesium Flash】 On September 17th, according to foreign media reports, Latrobe Magnesium has received a conditional non-binding support letter from a large American financial institution, proposing to provide $15 million in equity funding for the feasibility study of its 50,000-ton annual magnesium metal plant in South Carolina, USA. The availability of funds is subject to conditions such as financing matching, due diligence, and regulatory approval. The project uses nickel-iron slag as raw material and has the potential to expand to a production capacity of 100,000 tons in the long term. The company's demonstration plant located in Australia is expected to be fully operational in the second half of 2026, with all production sold to the US market through distributors.
4 hours ago
Cost-Inventory Tug-of-War Consolidates the Magnesium Industry Chain in Search of a Bottom [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
6 hours ago
Cost-Inventory Tug-of-War Consolidates the Magnesium Industry Chain in Search of a Bottom [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
Read More
Cost-Inventory Tug-of-War Consolidates the Magnesium Industry Chain in Search of a Bottom [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
Cost-Inventory Tug-of-War Consolidates the Magnesium Industry Chain in Search of a Bottom [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
[SMM Magnesium Weekly Review: Cost-Inventory Tug-of-War Keeps Magnesium Industry Chain Consolidating Near Lows] This week, dolomite prices remained stable. Affected by fluctuations in coal and ferrosilicon prices, magnesium ingot in main production areas moved lower initially before strengthening, with raw material declines dragging magnesium prices down early in the week. After prices dipped, downstream restocking at lower levels drove a slight rebound in magnesium ingot, but social inventory remained high and supply pressure persisted. Export FOB prices declined in line with the domestic market, and overseas demand did not recover as expected, with the September-October peak season expectations falling through. Traders mostly stayed on the sidelines, and further downside room for prices was limited. Meanwhile, downstream magnesium powder prices fluctuated in tandem with magnesium ingot, with end-users purchasing only small volumes for immediate needs and no concentrated restocking. Supply and demand for magnesium alloy weakened simultaneously, with smelting-side production cuts but existing inventory remaining high. Downstream die-casting enterprises operated at low rates with insufficient orders, and processing fees remained under pressure. Overall, this week the magnesium industry chain was caught in a tug-of-war between costs and high inventory, with no substantial improvement in end-use demand, and short-term prices are expected to continue consolidating near lows.
6 hours ago
Related News
news
Magnesium Alloy Becomes Core Lightweight Material; Tianhao and Sinyuan ZM Expand Production in Succession [SMM survey]
Sep 17, 2026 16:32
news
Latrobe Magnesium Receives $15M Funding Offer for US Magnesium Plant Feasibility Study
Sep 17, 2026 16:05
news
Cost-Inventory Tug-of-War Consolidates the Magnesium Industry Chain in Search of a Bottom [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
Sep 17, 2026 14:40
news
Latrobe Magnesium Shifts Strategy to Prioritize 50,000 mt Magnesium Smelting Project in South Carolina, US [SMM Survey]
Sep 17, 2026 09:15