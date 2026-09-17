Magnesium Alloy Becomes Core Lightweight Material; Tianhao and Sinyuan ZM Expand Production in Succession [SMM survey]

Recently, the magnesium alloy lightweight materials sector has seen a flurry of industrial activity: Tianhao New Materials and Haitian Zhisheng Metal signed a strategic cooperation agreement, with an initial intent to purchase 9 magnesium alloy injection molding machines to deploy capacity in South China; Sinyuan ZM announced plans to invest up to 280 million yuan to build a lightweight precision structural components intelligent manufacturing project in Fenghua. Both moves underscore the steadily climbing demand for magnesium alloy applications in high-end manufacturing.

On September 9, Tianhao New Materials Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. and Haitian Zhisheng Metal officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement, under which the two parties will carry out in-depth collaboration on the deployment of magnesium alloy molding equipment and joint R&D of new materials and new processes. According to the agreement, Tianhao New Materials will initially procure 9 HMG700-HMG3600 magnesium alloy injection molding machines, with equipment to be installed and put into production at a new production site in Huizhou in H1 2027. Tianhao New Materials is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Tian Chang Group, specializing in the R&D and production of magnesium alloy semi-solid die-casting molds and structural components, with clients spanning world-class electronics manufacturing service providers, international office equipment brands, new energy battery and automotive electronics suppliers, and 3D printing brands. Its Huizhou semi-solid magnesium alloy manufacturing base project has a total investment of 484 million yuan, and upon reaching full production is expected to produce over 20 million magnesium alloy parts annually, with annual output value exceeding 1 billion yuan.

On September 15, Ningbo Sinyuan ZM Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it plans to use its wholly owned subsidiary Sinyuan ZM (Ningbo Fenghua) Technology Co., Ltd. as the implementing entity to invest in a lightweight precision structural components intelligent manufacturing project in the Fenghua Economic Development Zone, with a total investment of no more than 280 million yuan, a land area of approximately 49.85 mu, and a construction period of 27 months. The project will introduce automated and intelligent production equipment, establish an integrated intelligent manufacturing system covering casting, precision machining, and detection, and focus on the R&D, production, and sales of high-strength, thin-walled precision structural components for the high-end equipment sector, aiming to expand capacity, enrich product categories, and strengthen mass production capabilities for complex components.

The two projects coincidentally focus on the magnesium alloy lightweight track, underscoring that magnesium alloy, with its advantages of high specific strength, light weight, corrosion resistance, and recyclability, is accelerating its penetration into core fields such as electronics manufacturing, new energy, automotive electronics, and high-end equipment. As downstream demand for lightweight and green solutions continues to be released, China's magnesium alloy industry is accelerating its evolution toward high-end and large-scale development.