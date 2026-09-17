[SMM survey] Hydrogen energy industry weekly review, 20260912-0917

This week, China's alkaline electrolyzer market capacity remained at 43.77 GW, while the PEM electrolyzer market held at 6.96 GW.

No offline public delivery information was available this week.

I. Project-Related Developments

Sinopec Guangzhou Branch Hydrogen Supply Center hydrogen loading bay 30MPa upgrade project:Recently filed and approved. The project is located at 550 Shihua Road, Huangpu District, Guangzhou, with a total investment of 14.99 million yuan. Construction is planned to start in March 2027 and complete in September 2029. The 4,000 Nm³/h hydrogen filling pressure will be raised from the original 20MPa (G) to 30MPa (G), including the addition of liquid-driven hydrogen compressors, replacement of several filling columns, and adaptive renovation of ancillary facilities. Sinopec Guangzhou Hydrogen Supply Center launched Phase I in December 2020 and expanded capacity to 5,100 mt/year in March 2025 (the largest in South China). This marks the third round of upgrades.

Heilongjiang Jiaze New Energy Jixi 300,000 mt green hydrogen-methanol-aviation fuel chemical co-production project:Recently signed. The project was selected for the first batch of new-type policy-based financial instrument support lists in 2026. China Development Bank Heilongjiang Branch signed a shareholder loan contract with Jiaze New Energy (the first new-type policy-based financial instrument in Heilongjiang in 2026). Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, China CITIC Bank, and Ping An Bank jointly participated in the fixed-asset syndicated loan. The Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement, a joint laboratory co-construction agreement for biomass green liquid fuels, and a technology development entrustment contract with Jiayi Rongyuan.

China Energy Engineering Corporation 2026 hydrogen production equipment concentrated procurement:Tender announcement recently released. The total scale jumped from 125 sets over the previous three consecutive years to 176 sets, up over 40% YoY, divided into two packages (1,000 Nm³/h ALK alkaline electrolyzers and 200 Nm³/h PEM electrolyzers). This is CEEC's fourth consecutive year of concentrated procurement of hydrogen production equipment, expanding from 16 shortlisted enterprises in the first session in 2023 to 21 in 2024 and 22 in 2025. The framework agreement is valid for one year, and the scale figure represents the group's forecast of hydrogen production equipment demand for the year.

Goldwind Science&Technology Hinggan League 1.45 million mt green methanol project:The first batch of green methanol products was shipped to Yingkou Port, Liaoning. The project's first operational 100 MW-class green hydrogen production unit consists of Hyden Hydrogen's first batch of 160 MW large-scale fluctuating hydrogen production systems (32 square electrolysis hydrogen production systems), which have achieved full-system cluster coordinated operation under real wind power fluctuation conditions. The system can adjust load in real time based on wind power output variations, achieving a 100% wind power consumption rate and wind-following operation. At 10% low load, hydrogen in oxygen does not exceed 0.3%. Individual equipment can be independently isolated during maintenance, with remaining units automatically supplementing capacity.

Jiangsu Shuangliang New Energy Equipment × Denmark GREENGO ENERGY memorandum of cooperation:Recently signed. The two parties will jointly advance world-class large-scale green ammonia projects in Mauritania and Namibia. GGE is an innovative technology enterprise focused on the green energy sector, with core business covering the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar, wind, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and power-to-X (PtX) projects. Shuangliang will serve as a core industrial partner, helping GGE and its partners transform project conceptual designs into feasibility study solutions that are market-competitive and meet financing conditions, providing professional technical support for front-end engineering design (FEED), and supplying core equipment such as green electricity intelligent hydrogen production systems along with supporting engineering and technical services.

Kaishan Group × Kenya GDC cooperation framework agreement:Recently signed in Nairobi. The two parties plan to carry out in-depth cooperation in five geothermal blocks within GDC's concession areas (Silali, Paka, Korosi, Baringo, and Suswa), with potential resources supporting approximately 2 GW of installed capacity. The Kenyan government has proposed plans to achieve 100% green power supply by 2030, effectively reduce electricity prices, and expand installed capacity to 10 GW within seven years. The cooperation framework agreement includes "using surplus power during valley periods to produce green hydrogen and ammonia, supporting Kenya's power grid supply-demand balance and promoting electricity price reductions" as one of the cooperation objectives.

China Energy Engineering Songyuan project:After Phase I commissioning, daily green ammonia output peaked at over 500 mt, with planned full capacity of 200,000 mt/year of green ammonia. Phase II is about to commence.

Goldwind Science&Technology Hinggan League project:The first green hydrogen plant has been put into operation, consisting of Hyden Hydrogen's first batch of 160 MW large-scale fluctuating hydrogen production systems (32 square electrolysis hydrogen production systems in total), achieving a 100% wind power consumption rate and hydrogen in oxygen not exceeding 0.3% at 10% low load.

Guohua Investment Yongli Hydrogen Production Plant: Recently achieved full-load operation, with hydrogen production scale of 5,000 Nm³/h and annual capacity of 1,428.6 mt of high-purity green hydrogen, accumulating over 760 days of safe and stable operation. After reaching full production, overall plant capacity increased by approximately 70% and energy consumption decreased by approximately 16%, setting a new record for daily hydrogen export volume and achieving "full production and full sales."

II. Policy Review

Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security adds two hydrogen energy occupations:The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and other departments released 11 new occupations and 23 new job types. Two involve hydrogen energy—Hydrogen Fuel Cell Manufacturing Worker (L): personnel who use mixing, coating, hot pressing, laser cutting, testing platforms, and other equipment and tools to process materials, prepare components, assemble, debug, and test hydrogen fuel cell stacks and systems, and manufacture hydrogen fuel cells; Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Production Worker (L): personnel who operate rectifier cabinets, electrolyzers, gas drying and purification devices, compressors, hydrogen storage tanks, and other equipment to perform fluctuating power supply regulation, raw material preparation, hydrogen production, separation and purification, storage and transportation, and other operations. The two occupations have officially entered the national occupational classification system.

National Energy Administration publicizes the sixth batch of first (set) major technical equipment list in the energy sector:A total of 12 hydrogen energy technical equipment items were included this time: ① 30 MW-class pure hydrogen gas turbine (Wuxi Mingyang Hydrogen Combustion Power); ② 1,000 MW coal-fired power unit wide-load large-ratio green hydrogen co-firing flexible peak shaving complete equipment set; ③ 100 kg-class high-pressure/solid-state composite hydrogen storage system (Gangyan Huapu); ④ megawatt-class compact renewable energy electricity-heat-hydrogen co-generation system equipment (State Grid Zhejiang); ⑤ 5 MW alkaline–proton exchange membrane hybrid hydrogen production system (Jiageng Innovation Laboratory/Guoneng Hydrogen Innovation/Ludao Hydrogen Energy, etc.); ⑦ 200 mt/year concentrated solar hydrogen production reactor system; ⑧ megawatt-class anion exchange membrane electrolysis hydrogen production device (Yineng Hydrogen Source); ⑨ single-stack 500 kW AEM electrolysis hydrogen production device (CSSC Peric); ⑩ 1 mt/day low-temperature ammonia-to-hydrogen–purification–hydrogenation integrated complete equipment set (Fuda Zijin); ⑪ 500 Nm³/h distributed methanol-to-hydrogen device (Sinopec Research Institute of Petroleum Processing); ⑫ 100,000 mt-class CO₂ hydrogenation to green methanol reactor (China Coal Ordos Energy & Chemical/Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics/Hualu Engineering).

Guangdong Guangzhou "Guangzhou-Foshan Full-Area Integrated Development '15th Five-Year' Plan (Draft for Comments)":On hydrogen energy: focus on developing high-end hydrogen energy equipment manufacturing and core materials, and make breakthroughs in R&D of fuel cells, high-efficiency water electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen equipment, and other equipment and core parts. Support Guangzhou in leading comprehensive hydrogen energy applications, strengthen Foshan's hydrogen energy equipment manufacturing and industrial low-carbon demonstration, promote the expansion, cost reduction, and large-scale application of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and jointly expand diversified hydrogen energy applications in power, industrial manufacturing, and other fields.

Guangzhou's Marine Economy Development "15th Five-Year Plan": Issued on September 8 (Sui Fu Ban [2026] No. 2). By 2030, gross ocean product is expected to exceed 73 billion yuan. In the "green and low-carbon" field: tackle key technologies for deep-sea energy supply such as offshore energy islands and multi-energy complementary ocean energy platforms, develop ship decarbonization fuel systems and new-type power systems, and explore preparation and refueling supporting technologies for clean energy such as green hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia. Innovate the "ocean energy +" integrated development model, and promote integrated R&D and operation and maintenance of ocean energy with deep-water cage aquaculture, island water and power supply, offshore hydrogen production, and subsea data centers.

Ziyang, Sichuan's "Several Policy Measures to Support High-Quality Development of the Hydrogen Energy Industry": Encourage enterprises in the hydrogen energy field to build "AI + hydrogen energy" integrated application scenarios in areas such as intelligent connectivity for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, smart operation scheduling for hydrogen commercial vehicles, and intelligent safety monitoring for hydrogen refueling stations. Support industrial technological innovation (targeted scientific research project support of no more than 10% of annual R&D investment and up to 2 million yuan; "open competition" projects up to 1 million yuan); open hydrogen energy application scenarios such as hydrogen transportation, hydrogen energy supply, hydrogen energy storage, hydrogen industry, and emergency support; support demonstration projects for hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles (supported at 50% of national policy standards). Effective from October 10, 2026, for a period of 2 years.

Jiangmen, Guangdong's "Hydrogen Refueling Station Layout Plan (2026–2030)": By 2030, no fewer than 20 hydrogen refueling stations will be built, with a total hydrogen refueling capacity of 20 mt/day (annual refueling capacity of 7,300 mt). A total of 37 hydrogen refueling stations will be laid out (4 in Pengjiang, 3 in Jianghai, 8 in Xinhui, 9 in Taishan, 5 in Kaiping, 5 in Heshan, 3 in Enping; 12 in urban areas, 8 on expressways, 7 in port areas, 10 on national and provincial highways), with an additional 20 in reserve.

Guangzhou's Provincial Subsidy Arrangement Plan for the Fourth-Year Promotion and Application of Fuel Cell Vehicle Demonstration City Cluster (First Batch): A total of 3,889 fuel cell vehicles from 6 enterprises received subsidies, with a total amount of 435.678 million yuan. Among them, Guangdong Yuntao Hydrogen Energy received 246.985 million yuan for 2,011 vehicles, Hyundai Hydrogen Technology (Guangzhou) received 104.36 million yuan for 1,124 vehicles, Guangzhou Guohong Hydrogen Energy received 51.5 million yuan for 470 vehicles, GAC Lingcheng received 23.505 million yuan for 204 vehicles, Guangdong Qinglan New Energy received 8.608 million yuan for 74 vehicles, and Guangzhou SinoHytec received 720,000 yuan for 6 vehicles.

III. Corporate Developments

Sinopec Guangzhou Branch: The 30MPa upgrade and renovation project for the hydrogen loading platform at the hydrogen supply center has been filed and approved, with a total investment of 14.99 million yuan. Sinopec has completed construction of 11 hydrogen fuel cell hydrogen supply centers across the country, including Guangzhou Petrochemical, Yanshan Petrochemical, Tianjin Petrochemical, Qilu Petrochemical, Qingdao Refining & Chemical, and Zhenhai Refining & Chemical.

Heilongjiang Jiaze New Energy: The Jixi 300kt green hydrogen-methanol-aviation fuel chemical co-production project was signed. The project was selected for the first batch of new-type policy-based financial instrument support lists in 2026, with CDB Heilongjiang Branch providing a shareholder loan contract (the first new-type policy-based financial instrument in Heilongjiang in 2026), and Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, SPD Bank, CITIC Bank, and Ping An Bank jointly participating in the fixed asset syndicated loan; Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences signed a strategic cooperation agreement, a joint laboratory co-construction agreement for biomass green liquid fuel, and a technology development entrustment contract with Jiayi Rongyuan.

China Energy Engineering Corporation: Released the "China Energy Engineering Corporation 2026 Annual Hydrogen Production Equipment Centralised Procurement Project Tender Announcement," with an estimated total scale of 176 sets (including 1000Nm³/h ALK and 200Nm³/h PEM), up 40% YoY. CEEC first conducted centralised procurement in 2023 (16 enterprises shortlisted), expanding to 21 in 2024 and 22 in 2025.

Jiangsu Shuangliang New Energy Equipment × Denmark GREENGO ENERGY: Recently signed a memorandum of cooperation to jointly advance world-class large-scale green ammonia projects in Mauritania and Namibia.

Runhydrogen Technology: The Foshan production site held a ceremony for the 100-unit roll-off of AEM electrolysers. Zhang Jinhui, Chairman and General Manager of Runshihua Holding Group and Chairman of Runhydrogen Technology, along with Michael Soehner, Vice President of Production at Germany's Enapter, and the technical team attended. From the first unit roll-off in collaboration with Enapter in August to the completion of 100-unit batch manufacturing, leapfrog development in production line construction and scale manufacturing was achieved in less than one month. The Foshan base production line covers complete processes including electrode preparation, stack assembly, system integration, and factory testing.

Hydrogen Green Power New Energy (Wuhan): Recently completed an angel+ round of financing of nearly 100 million yuan, led by Zhaoxi Capital, with Shunwei Capital continuing to add investment. This round of funds will be fully used for large power hydrogen internal combustion engine technology iteration, implementation of computing-power coordination scenarios, and replication of zero-carbon park closed-loop solutions. The company deeply participated in drafting the national standard "Information Technology Data Center Equipment and Infrastructure Part 3: Power Supply and Distribution," and is the only enterprise among the drafting units of this national standard focused on hydrogen energy and hydrogen-electricity coupling. Signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianyun Zhilian, under which the two parties will focus on scenarios such as secondary power supply for data centers, long-duration peak shaving, and emergency backup, building a 5MW hydrogen internal combustion engine power generation system in Phase I to supply power to computing facilities through direct green electricity connection, replacing traditional fuel generators with clean energy. Tianyun Zhilian is building an approximately 2000P intelligent computing cluster and supporting data center in Tianshui, with an expected first-phase scale of approximately 10MW.

Trina Green Hydrogen: Officially released its digital twin operations platform, targeting PV+ESS-hydrogen integrated scenarios, establishing mapping relationships between real equipment and virtual space through digital twins to build an integrated solution of "equipment delivery + platform empowerment + intelligent operations." It connects full IoT connectivity, AI-assisted anomaly diagnosis and O&M decision-making, visual AI to enhance production safety intelligent management and control, and multi-terminal collaboration (PC/mobile/remote experts) to build an integrated O&M system; it is further developing XR immersive interaction capabilities, integrating VR, MR, and digital twin technologies.

IV. Patent Applications

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (China) obtained authorized patent CN116780917B: A hydrogen production power supply system, control method, medium, and control system.The hydrogen production power supply system includes multiple power units and multiple electrolysers. Each power unit includes an AC/DC module and a DC/DC module. The input end of each AC/DC module is connected to the power grid, and the output ends are interconnected to form an intermediate DC circuit. The input end of each DC/DC module is connected to the intermediate DC circuit, and the output end is connected to the electrolysers in a one-to-one correspondence. The control method allocates the power of AC/DC modules based on status information so that as many AC/DC modules as possible operate within the optimal efficiency range, while allocating the power of DC/DC modules to meet the power demand of the electrolysers. Authorization announcement date: September 11, 2026.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (China) obtained authorized patent CN116575053B: Electrode plate for electrolyser, electrolysis unit, and electrolyser. The first surface of the electrode plate is provided with a first flow field region and a second flow field region arranged concentrically around the center of the electrode plate; in the radial direction of the electrode plate, both the first flow field region and the second flow field region include a plurality of annular flow guide layers arranged layer by layer from inside to outside, with annular fluid channels formed between adjacent flow guide layers; the flow guide layers include flow guide columns spaced apart in the circumferential direction, with radial fluid channels formed between the spaced flow guide columns, and the annular fluid channels and radial fluid channels are interconnected; the radial fluid channels in adjacent flow guide layers are staggered, so that fluid flowing through the annular fluid channels and radial fluid channels follows an alternately opening and closing fluid path. By providing flow guide columns, the contact area with the separator assembly electrode is increased, resistance is reduced, and electrolysis efficiency is improved. Authorization announcement date: September 15, 2026.

Jiefeng Automotive Powertrain System Co., Ltd. (China) obtained utility model patent CN202522021388.X: A hydrogen filling structure for solid-state hydrogen storage cylinders. The push plate assembly includes a front push plate and a rear push plate. The guide posts and first proximity switch of the rear push plate pass through the front push plate respectively, and return springs are mounted on the guide posts. The cylinder valve female connector includes a female connector body, female connector housing, female connector bushing, female connector spring, and female connector inner sleeve. This utility model can achieve hydrogen filling of solid-state hydrogen storage cylinders, improve filling efficiency, remove heat from solid-state hydrogen storage cylinder hydrogen refueling, and shorten hydrogen filling time. Authorization date: September 11, 2026.

Jianglong Shipbuilding Technology Co., Ltd. (China) obtained utility model patent CN202522173784.4: A ventilation system for hydrogen-fueled ships. The system includes a first ventilation duct, a hydrogen fuel cell module, a second ventilation duct, two automatic fire dampers, and a fan. During normal operation, the fan drives external air through the first ventilation duct and air inlet into the module, removes heat, and discharges it through the air outlet and second ventilation duct to achieve heat dissipation. The automatic fire dampers remain normally open to keep the air duct unobstructed. In the event of a fire, the automatic fire dampers close rapidly to cut off the air intake and exhaust passages, preventing oxygen from fueling combustion and fire spread. The structure is simple, balancing heat dissipation efficiency and fire safety, and is suitable for marine hydrogen fuel cell system requirements. Authorization date: September 11, 2026.