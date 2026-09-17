KEPCO and South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment announced the launch of a virtual power line project using energy storage systems to mitigate transmission congestion at an electricity-industry forum held in Seoul on September 17.

The government’s 2027 draft budget allocates KRW 2.4 billion to the project, which is scheduled to begin in 2027 and expand into a large-scale government-supported program by 2030.

A testing and verification framework for the grid operation of centrally contracted grid-forming BESS will also be established by November 2026.