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KEPCO Secures KRW 2.4 Billion in 2027 Budget for ESS-Based Virtual Power Line Project

Published: Sep 17, 2026 15:13

KEPCO and South Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment announced the launch of a virtual power line project using energy storage systems to mitigate transmission congestion at an electricity-industry forum held in Seoul on September 17.

The government’s 2027 draft budget allocates KRW 2.4 billion to the project, which is scheduled to begin in 2027 and expand into a large-scale government-supported program by 2030.

A testing and verification framework for the grid operation of centrally contracted grid-forming BESS will also be established by November 2026.

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