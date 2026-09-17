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Yitong Century: Plans to invest approximately 430 million yuan to build the first phase of the ESS power station project

Published: Sep 17, 2026 09:55
Source: SMM
Yitong Century announced that Yaochu (Gongcheng) Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd., a sub-subsidiary of its wholly-owned subsidiary Guangdong Zhongyiding New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., plans to invest in the construction of the "Gongcheng Yaochu 200MW/400MWh independent shared ESS power station first phase project," with a total planned investment of approximately 430 million yuan.

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