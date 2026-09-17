Yishi Tong announced in the evening that the company plans to issue shares to no more than 35 specific investors to raise total proceeds of no more than RMB 400 million (inclusive). After deducting relevant issuance expenses, the net proceeds are intended to be invested in a project with an annual output of 8,000 mt of boehmite for ultra-thin coatings on lithium battery separators; a project with an annual output of 20,000 mt of high-purity quartz sand (Phase II); and to supplement working capital.

The company stated: Upon completion and commencement of production of this project, the company will strengthen its product supply capability in the ultra-thin high-end lithium battery coating segment and the high-end high-purity quartz sand segment, build a full-category, high-end product system, further strengthen its core competitiveness in niche segments, optimize its overall product structure and profitability structure, enrich its new materials product matrix, effectively enhance its overall operating strength and profitability, and lay a solid industrial foundation for the company's long-term stable development and sustained improvement in efficiency.