Lianke Singapore, in Singapore with registered capital of $15 million; Lianke International and its wholly-owned subsidiary Lianke Singapore plan to establish a subsidiary, Lianke Egypt, in Egypt, with Lianke Singapore holding 99% and Lianke International holding 1%.

The company will fund the investment with its own (self-raised) funds and raised funds, and plans to invest in the construction of the "Lianke Technology Egypt Suez Canal Economic Zone Silicon Dioxide-Carbon Black Circular Economy Integrated Project" in Egypt, with a total investment of approximately 1 billion yuan. The main construction content includes: new silicon dioxide and carbon black production lines and related supporting facilities. Upon completion, the project will form capacity of 100,000 mt/year of silicon dioxide and 100,000 mt/year of carbon black. The project will be specifically implemented by Lianke Egypt.