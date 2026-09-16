[SMM Computing Power Flash] South China 5090 eight-card machine quoted at 620,000, up 7% in four days

SMM has learned that the quoted price for a 5090 eight-card complete server in South China is 620,000 yuan per unit. Last Saturday, the same specification was quoted at 580,000 yuan, marking an increase of 40,000 yuan, or 6.9%, within four days. Compared with 550,000 yuan in late August, the cumulative increase is 70,000 yuan, or 12.7%. This batch is configured with dual 32-core processors, 512G memory, and 100G dual optical-port network cards, equipped with eight 32G turbo edition graphics cards. Calculated at 43,500 yuan per card, the eight cards total approximately 348,000 yuan, while the supporting components account for about 272,000 yuan, or 44%. SMM believes that the hardware-side price increase still needs to be observed, while the rental side is consolidating between 13,500 and 16,000 yuan.