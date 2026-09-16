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Anhui Baomai Establishes National Postdoctoral Research Station for Magnesium Innovation

Published: Sep 16, 2026 16:49
【SMM Magnesium Flash】Recently, Anhui Baomai Light Alloy Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Baowu Magnesium Industry, has been approved to establish a national-level postdoctoral research station. Anhui Baomai has led the establishment of the province's only magnesium-based new material industry innovation research institute, with a total of 38 patents applied. Its base has a total investment of over ten billion yuan, achieving integrated operation from mining to smelting to deep processing through a 23-kilometer raw material corridor. The research station will focus on tackling core technologies such as lightweighting for new energy vehicles and magnesium hydrogen storage. With the implementation of this platform, the cultivation of high-level talent and the transformation of research achievements in magnesium-based new materials are expected to accelerate further, helping Chizhou build a world-class production base for magnesium-based new materials.

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