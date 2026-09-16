【SMM Magnesium Flash】On September 15th, Latrobe Magnesium of Australia announced a strategic shift, prioritizing the advancement of a project with an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons of primary magnesium metal in South Carolina, USA. The company has secured a total of 32,000 tons/year of intended demand letters and has identified a site with supporting port logistics. The project utilizes nickel-iron slag as raw material and has signed a 20-year memorandum of understanding with Société Le Nickel, ensuring raw material supply for approximately 60 years of operation. The estimated capital expenditure for the project is between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion. It is planned to initiate a feasibility study in the first quarter of 2027 and commence production in April 2030. This move is expected to fill the supply gap of primary magnesium in North America and contribute to the self-sufficiency of key minerals in the United States.