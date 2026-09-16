Shanghai Electric Delivers China's First Three-Dimensional Outdoor Hydrogen Production Unit, Achieving New Progress Across Multiple Businesses

Recently, Shanghai Hydrogen Era Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, officially shipped the first batch of six 1,250 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzers and supporting separation systems customized for the first phase of the Inner Mongolia Baofeng wind and solar hydrogen production project, marking the delivery phase of China's first hydrogen production unit using a three-dimensional outdoor layout.

China's First Three-Dimensional Outdoor Hydrogen Production Unit Delivered

The project fully applies Hydrogen Era's "mortise-and-tenon chain" modular design concept. Through equipment standardization, component serialization, and interface unification, it achieves full-chain standardization from design selection to manufacturing, meeting the project's rapid delivery requirements while reserving flexible space for subsequent customization and capacity expansion. The implementation of this project provides practical support for the development of China's green hydrogen equipment toward greater efficiency, intensification, and intelligence.

Humanoid Robot "Tuoyuan" Wins Silver Medal at World Games

At the second World Humanoid Robot Games, the industrial-grade "Tuoyuan" humanoid robot independently developed by Shanghai Electric Automation Group won second place in the "Dexterous Hand Special Competition - Block Building" event. In the preliminary stage, the team advanced to the final in first place; in the final, "Tuoyuan" ranked first among all participating university teams in block-building speed. The competition required robots to autonomously grasp blocks within five minutes and stack them layer by layer according to the sample, with the overall structure remaining stable and without obvious tilting. This result validates the technical maturity of "Tuoyuan" in complex and precise operation scenarios and highlights Shanghai Electric's technical accumulation in the field of embodied AI dexterous manipulation.

Wins Bids for Two Major Computing Power Center Construction Projects of Baozhiyun

Recently, Shanghai Electric Power Electronics Co., Ltd. successively won bids for the A3/A6 building project at Baozhiyun's North China base and the intelligent computing center project at Baozhiyun's Meishan base, providing highly reliable power distribution equipment for a national "East Data, West Computing" node and an AI intelligent computing hub in east China, strengthening the power foundation of computing infrastructure. In the era of AI intelligent computing, the scale of data center computing power continues to expand, and highly reliable power supply has become a core requirement for computing infrastructure construction. These bid wins reflect clients' recognition of the company's product quality and contract fulfillment capabilities, and also mark significant progress for the company in the national intelligent computing infrastructure market.

Groundbreaking Held for Sunwin Bus Intelligent New Energy Bus Manufacturing Upgrade Project

Recently, the EPC general contracting project for the key manufacturing capability improvement of intelligent new energy city buses at Shanghai Sunwin Bus Co., Ltd., undertaken by the Industrial Design and Engineering Research Institute of Shanghai Electric Environmental Protection Group (Mechanical and Electrical Institute), officially broke ground. The project focuses on five core directions: intelligent production line upgrades, process optimization and innovation, safety and quality improvement, environmental protection and green upgrades, and plant facility improvements. Through comprehensive plant renovation and production line iteration, it will fully optimize the enterprise's production architecture. The successful groundbreaking marks the full entry of Sunwin Bus's intelligent and green capacity upgrade project into the substantive construction phase, and also demonstrates the technical expertise and comprehensive strength of Environmental Protection Group (Mechanical and Electrical Institute) in intelligent manufacturing of new energy buses and industrial EPC general contracting.