Guohua Investment Yongli Hydrogen Production Plant achieves full production and full sales, with single-day exports of industrial-grade lithium hydroxide hitting a record high

Recently, the Yongli Hydrogen Production Plant of Guohua Investment (Hydrogen Energy Company) achieved full-capacity operation, with the hydrogen production unit running continuously at full load to reach its designed capacity. All hydrogen produced was sold externally, setting a new record for daily external hydrogen sales and achieving "full production, full sales." The project has steadily advanced from demonstration operation to a new stage of market-oriented operation, accumulating practical experience for China Energy Investment Corporation in exploring higher-level commercial hydrogen energy operations.

The nation's first 1,000-standard-cubic-meter-class "five-to-one" water electrolysis hydrogen production system demonstration plant

The Yongli Hydrogen Production Plant undertakes the core hydrogen production task of the first phase of the Ningdong Renewable Hydrogen Carbon Emission Reduction Demonstration Zone project, the nation's first demonstration project for an innovative ecosystem covering the entire hydrogen energy industry chain. The plant is equipped with five electrolyzers, with a hydrogen production scale of 5,000 standard cubic meters per hour and a designed annual capacity of 1,428.6 mt of high-purity green hydrogen. It is the nation's first 1,000-standard-cubic-meter-class "five-to-one" water electrolysis hydrogen production system demonstration plant. The hydrogen produced is supplied for refueling hydrogen-powered vehicles, thereby forming a closed loop across the entire hydrogen industry chain of "production–storage–transportation–utilization," with cumulative safe and stable operation exceeding 760 days.

From 30% low-load operation to full production and full sales: production-sales coordination resolves idle capacity

In the early stages after the project was completed and put into operation, constrained by insufficient downstream market demand, clients' hydrogen consumption volumes were limited, and the equipment operated at 30% low load for an extended period. The equipment's potential could not be fully realized, and the resource advantages of green electricity-based hydrogen production were difficult to fully convert into operating revenue.

To resolve the problem of idle capacity, the Ningxia Branch of Guohua Investment (Hydrogen Energy Company) adhered to a market-oriented approach, coordinating efforts across both marketing and production. On the one hand, it continuously expanded sales channels for green hydrogen, actively engaged with downstream hydrogen-consuming enterprises, deeply explored market demand, opened up the supply-demand chain for external hydrogen sales, and stabilized gas orders from core clients. On the other hand, it optimized equipment operation strategies, adjusted production organization models in line with PV output characteristics, and promoted efficient linkage between marketing and production, creating favorable conditions for raising equipment load and achieving full-capacity operation. After achieving full-load operation,the overall capacity of the hydrogen production plant increased by approximately 70%, while energy consumption decreased by approximately 16%.

"Six stations and three plants" operating at high load: the commercial operation system for green hydrogen is maturing

Since the beginning of this year, the "six stations and three plants" of Guohua Investment (Hydrogen Energy Company) have been operating stably at high load, with unit energy consumption continuously declining. The equipment at the Yongli Hydrogen Production Plant has maintained full-capacity production, steadily supplying green hydrogen to partner enterprises, effectively enhancing the scale and absorption capacity of regional green hydrogen industrialisation, and supporting the coordinated development of upstream and downstream segments of the local hydrogen industry chain.

This dual breakthrough in hydrogen production and external sales volume marks the project's products precisely matching market demand, with market acceptance and client recognition significantly improved. Capacity has been effectively converted into actual revenue, and the integrated production-sales operation model has achieved synergistic efficiency gains. This represents a solid step in the transformation from a demonstration and verification plant to a market-oriented operating entity, achieving a new breakthrough in commercial green hydrogen applications, strongly strengthening the "Guoneng Green Hydrogen" brand, and making the full-chain commercial production and operation system for green hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and utilization more mature.

Going forward, Guohua Investment (Hydrogen Energy Company) will boldly serve as a pioneer in emerging and future industries, continuously ensuring stable operation management of hydrogen production plant equipment, deeply tapping equipment operation potential, continuously expanding downstream application markets for green hydrogen, constantly improving the integrated production-supply-sales operation model, fully leveraging the resource advantages of green hydrogen projects, and supporting the high-quality development of regional new energy and hydrogen energy industries.