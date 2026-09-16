[SMM Computing Power News] 5090 Hosting Investment Promotion Promises Annualized Returns Over 20%, Starting at 460,000 with Buyback Clause

SMM has learned that recently, computing power hosting investment promotion information has appeared on WeChat channels, using "investment attraction" rhetoric to solicit external funds to purchase computing power equipment and hand it over to operators for centralized hosting. The publicly quoted prices are divided into three tiers: the intelligent computing all-in-one machine is priced at 30,000 yuan per unit, with an additional service fee of about 7,000 yuan per unit, a one-year hosting contract, and an estimated daily return of over 100 yuan; the 5090 four-card complete machine is priced at 36,000 yuan per unit, with an additional onboarding fee of about 6,000 yuan per unit and a daily return of about 130 yuan; the GPU5090 complete machine is aimed at large clients, with a minimum investment of 460,000 yuan, a three-year hosting agreement, a promised annualized return of over 20%, and a monthly return of 11,500 yuan. After one year, investors may apply for repurchase at a price of around 410,000 yuan, while the principal difference is nominally returned in 12 installments of about 45,000 yuan per month. The fixed-return and repurchase guarantee design shifts the risks of asset depreciation and operations onto the investors.