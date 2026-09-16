[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] Ningxia issues the "15th Five-Year" plan for building a Beautiful Ningxia, specifying the launch of a regional hydrogen energy pilot in the energy sector of Ningdong

Recently, the People's Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region issued the "Beautiful Ningxia Construction '15th Five-Year' Plan" (Ning Zheng Fa [2026] No. 25), making systematic arrangements for the construction of a Beautiful Ningxia during the "15th Five-Year" period. The plan explicitly proposes carrying out a regional hydrogen energy pilot in the energy sector in Ningdong (Yinchuan, Wuzhong), developing hydrogen and other renewable energy sources according to local conditions, and promoting pilot projects for co-firing low-carbon fuels such as green ammonia in coal-fired power units.

Development goals: Carbon peak target to be achieved on schedule by 2030

The plan states that the "15th Five-Year" period is a critical stage for transformation breakthroughs and overcoming difficulties in the construction of a Beautiful Ningxia. By 2030, the quality of the ecological environment will continue to improve, phased results will be achieved in building a Beautiful Ningxia with blue skies, green land, and clean water, and green production and lifestyle patterns will be basically formed, with the carbon peak target achieved on schedule, total emissions of major pollutants continuously reduced, the diversity, stability, and sustainability of ecosystems continuously enhanced, and the national ecological security barrier in the northwest further consolidated. By 2035, the ecological environment will have fundamentally improved, the level of green and low-carbon development and the capacity to address climate change will have significantly increased, and the goal of a Beautiful Ningxia will be basically realized.

In terms of key indicators, the plan specifies that the share of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption is a binding indicator, at 14.3% in 2025; the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP is a binding indicator; and the forest coverage rate is 13.18% in 2025, with a 2030 target of 14%.

New energy supply: Strive to exceed 100 million kW of installed capacity, develop hydrogen energy according to local conditions

In terms of continuously increasing the share of new energy supply, the plan proposes actively advancing the "Thousand Villages and Ten Thousand Towns Wind Power Initiative" project, vigorously developing distributed PV, accelerating the renovation and upgrading of aging wind farms, and striving to exceed 100 million kW of new energy installed capacity.Hydrogen, hydropower, biomass, and other renewable energy sources will be developed according to local conditions. Green electricity parks and zero-carbon parks will be advanced in a scientific and orderly manner.

In terms of actively and steadily promoting carbon peaking, the plan proposes advancing energy conservation and carbon reduction retrofits in key industries such as thermal power, steel, non-ferrous metals, chemicals, and building materials. It will implement the Ningdong 3 million mt/year CCUS (Phase II) project and the Ningxia Power Investment multi-energy synergy integrated demonstration project.A regional hydrogen energy pilot in the energy sector will be carried out in Ningdong (Yinchuan, Wuzhong). A new 20 million kW new-type energy storage project will be built. Low-carbon retrofits of 2 million kW of coal-fired power units will be carried out, and the Qingshimao and Dingbei 100-billion-cubic-meter gas field development projects will be implemented.

In terms of strengthening the clean and efficient utilization of fossil energy, the plan proposes implementing the clean and efficient transformation of thermal power, and promoting pilot projects for co-firing zero-carbon and low-carbon fuels such as green ammonia and biomass in coal-fired power units. Industrial furnaces and coal gas generators using high-pollution fuels will be safely and steadily replaced with clean energy alternatives.

Green and low-carbon transformation of key sectors

In terms of accelerating the green and low-carbon retrofitting of traditional industries, the plan proposes increasing the innovative application of green and low-carbon technologies and equipment, and accelerating the upgrading of existing equipment and process optimization. Backward and low-end, inefficient capacity will be eliminated in accordance with laws and regulations, and the orderly exit of surplus capacity in industries such as coal-fired power, ferroalloys, calcium carbide, cement, coking, and carbon products will be promoted. Green manufacturing projects will be implemented, green design will be advanced, green technologies will be promoted, and green factories and green parks will be built.

In terms of promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of transportation, the plan proposes continuously advancing the shift of bulk cargo and medium- and long-distance freight from road to rail and from bulk to containerized transport.The large-scale application of new energy transport vehicles will be promoted, a "three-year doubling" initiative for charging facilities will be implemented, and the construction of supporting energy replenishment facilities will be accelerated.

In terms of strengthening resource conservation and intensive utilization, the plan proposes improving the waste recycling system, and deepening the co-construction and sharing of infrastructure such as gas and heat supply in parks, as well as the centralized and coordinated disposal and utilization of waste. Recycling and reuse will be carried out for decommissioned wind power and PV equipment, waste power batteries, waste electrical and electronic products, and express packaging.

Box 4: Key projects for green and low-carbon transformation

Box 4 of the plan identifies key projects for green and low-carbon transformation, including: in actively and steadily promoting carbon peaking, advancing energy conservation and carbon reduction retrofits in key industries such as thermal power, steel, non-ferrous metals, chemicals, and building materials; implementing the Ningdong 3 million mt/year CCUS (Phase II) project and the Ningxia Power Investment multi-energy synergy integrated demonstration project; carrying out a regional hydrogen energy pilot in the energy sector in Ningdong (Yinchuan, Wuzhong); building a new 20 million kW new-type energy storage project; carrying out low-carbon retrofits of 2 million kW of coal-fired power units; and implementing the Qingshimao and Dingbei 100-billion-cubic-meter gas field development projects.

The issuance of this plan provides an action framework for Ningxia's ecological civilization construction and green and low-carbon transformation during the "15th Five-Year" period. The implementation of the hydrogen energy regional pilot, green ammonia co-firing, and new energy installed capacity breakthroughs will provide strong support for the development of Ningxia's hydrogen energy industry and the transformation of its energy structure.