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[voestalpine's Hy4Smelt Demonstration Plant on Track for 2027 Launch]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 14:19
Austrian steelmaker voestalpine says construction of its Hy4Smelt demonstration plant in Linz remains on schedule, with completion expected in 2027 and research activities set to begin that November. Described as Austria's largest climate protection research project, Hy4Smelt will be the world's first plant combining hydrogen-based direct reduction of ultra-fine iron ores with electric melting, aiming to develop net-zero carbon dioxide steelmaking. Key equipment, including the melting furnace and HYFOR reactors, is due for delivery from autumn 2026, with the project carried out in partnership with Primetals Technologies and Rio Tinto, and supported by K1-MET.

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