[Fixed-asset investment in China's railways up 1.5% YoY in January-August]

[In early September, key steel enterprises' average daily crude steel output was 1.924 million mt]

In early September 2026, key steel enterprises produced a total of 19.24 million mt of crude steel, with an average daily output of 1.924 million mt, up 2.0% day-on-day; pig iron output was 17.95 million mt, with an average daily output of 1.795 million mt, up 1.7% day-on-day; steel products output was 17.94 million mt, with an average daily output of 1.794 million mt, down 10.7% day-on-day. In early September 2026, the steel products inventory of key steel enterprises was 16.52 million mt, up 270,000 mt or 1.7% from the previous ten-day period; up 2.38 million mt or 16.8% from the beginning of the year; down 660,000 mt or 3.8% from the same period last month; up 700,000 mt or 4.4% from the same period last year, and up 1.55 million mt or 10.4% from the same period the year before last.