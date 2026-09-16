Downstream restocking gradually releases; spot premiums rise significantly [SMM North China spot copper]

US industrial supercycle expectations heat up, copper prices consolidate and rebound [SMM Copper Morning Meeting Summary]

SMM Morning Meeting Summary: Overnight, LME copper opened at $14,015/mt, drifted higher after the open to touch a high of $14,128/mt, then pulled back to touch a low of $13,926/mt, and rallied again in late trading to close at $14,114.5/mt, up 0.64%. Trading volume reached 21,000 lots, and open interest stood at 267,000 lots, down 6,845 lots from the previous trading day, reflecting a reduction in bear positions. Overnight, the most-traded SHFE copper 2610 contract opened at 107,430 yuan/mt, touched a high of 107,630 yuan/mt during the session, then declined to touch a low of 106,890 yuan/mt, and finally closed at 107,200 yuan/mt, up 0.15%. Trading volume reached 27,000 lots, and open interest stood at 175,000 lots, down 4,878 lots from the previous trading day, reflecting a reduction in bear positions.