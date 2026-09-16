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[SMM Computing Power Flash] East China 4090D annual contract 6,800, 4090 supply tightening

Published: Sep 16, 2026 11:15
SMM learned that 25 RTX4090D units in east China have been listed for rental, with an annual contract at a monthly rent of 6,800 yuan per unit per month. Compared with the 7,000–7,300 yuan range for RTX 4090 units collected by SMM, this deal sits at the lower end, 200–500 yuan lower. The lessor reported that liquidity of RTX 4090 servers in the same region has declined and supply is insufficient. SMM believes that the RTX 4090D, with specifications below the standard RTX 4090, is filling the gap at a slightly lower price, reflecting tightening inventory of existing RTX 4090 units and renters beginning to accept substitute specifications. Previously, RTX 4090 unit resources peaked and lessors refused to sell at low prices, and the rental price floor for older models is now rising.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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