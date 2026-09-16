Talon Metals’ Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project Completes Public Comment Period for Environmental Review

According to Talon Metals on September 15, the company’s Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in Minnesota, U.S., has completed the 60-day public comment period as part of the state environmental review process.

The project is currently under environmental review by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The regulator will next assess the submitted comments and continue advancing the permitting process.

Tamarack is one of the more notable U.S. nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide projects under development by Talon Metals. The company said completion of the public comment period marks an important milestone in the environmental approval process and moves the project closer to subsequent permitting and development stages.

Although the update did not include new cobalt resource figures, production capacity or a commissioning timeline, the permitting progress remains relevant as the U.S. continues to strengthen domestic critical mineral supply chains and could improve the prospects for future domestic nickel and cobalt production.