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Transactions improve marginally; magnesium ingot consolidates in the short term [SMM magnesium ingot spot report]

Published: Sep 15, 2026 17:54
[Improving marginal transactions, magnesium ingot consolidates in the short term] Today, China's magnesium ingot offers held steady at 15,800 yuan/mt. Some traders entered the market to stockpile, driving a slight recovery in transactions and easing bearish sentiment. The subsequent market trend will still depend on the follow-through strength of restocking orders, with the short-term market maintaining a fluctuating trend.

SMM Flash, Sep 15:

Today, mainstream quotations for 99.90% magnesium ingot in Fugu stood at 15,800-15,900 yuan/mt, and mainstream quotations for 99.80% magnesium ingot in Fugu stood at 15,750-15,850 yuan/mt. China FOB prices were reported at $2,250-2,350/mt.

Magnesium ingot prices remained stable overall today. Supply side, mainstream producers in China held quotations firm in the morning, with mainstream quotations at 15,800 yuan/mt, unchanged from yesterday. Although a small volume of low-priced cargoes circulated in the market, the limited volume did not weigh on overall prices or producers' sentiment to hold prices firm. However, overall transactions remained thin. Demand side, some traders gradually entered the market to stockpile based on price trends, boosting market activity. Actual deals lent some support to factory quotations, with mainstream transactions concentrated at 15,800 yuan/mt. This round of transactions improved from the previous period, easing the strong bearish sentiment in the market to some extent. Prices may hold stable or even rebound slightly going forward, but this still depends on the follow-through of restocking orders. In the short term, the market is expected to consolidate.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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