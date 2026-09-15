[SMM Computing Power News] 100 units of 5090 eight-card complete machines quoted at 455,000 yuan (excluding memory)

[SMM Computing Power Daily] H100 complete machine 3.4 million, 5090 hundred units 455,000
On September 15, a new spot quote for complete H100 systems emerged at 3.4 million yuan per unit. During the same period, the highest rental quote for this model in the Yangtze River Delta rose to 85,000 yuan per unit per month. A Shenzhen channel quoted 100 units of 5090 eight-GPU complete systems at 455,000 yuan per unit, explicitly excluding memory. Compared with the 650,000 yuan per unit quote on the same platform on September 11, which included 512G of memory, the price difference was approximately 195,000 yuan. When comparing complete systems, the memory specifications must first be standardized. The 4090 computing power cloud platform quoted 1.92 yuan per GPU-hour, while during the same period, the internal price at a northwestern university was as low as 1.2 yuan per GPU-hour.