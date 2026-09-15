[SMM Computing Power News] 100 units of 5090 eight-card complete machines quoted at 455,000 yuan (excluding memory)

SMM learned that a Shenzhen channel quoted 100 units of the 5090 eight-GPU full server at 455,000 yuan per unit (455,000 yuan including tax), configured with Intel Xeon 6530×2, RTX 5090 32G turbo cards×8, a 960GB system drive plus a 3.84TB NVMe data drive, a dual-port 100G NIC, and 3200W×4 redundant power supplies, on the Nettrix platform, with the quote excluding memory. Compared with the September 11 quote from the same platform in Shenzhen for 100 units including 512GB DDR5 memory at 650,000 yuan per unit (including tax), the price difference between the two specifications is about 195,000 yuan, which is in the same direction as the memory cost calculated at about 9,000 yuan per stick including tax for 16 sticks of 32G DDR5 5600 (about 144,000 yuan), with the remaining difference coming from differences in NIC and system drive specifications. The quote excluding memory makes it easier for buyers to break down and calculate costs according to their own memory budget, and full-server price comparisons must first standardize the memory specification.