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Kia Unveils Large Electrified PBV PV7 for First Time

Published: Sep 15, 2026 15:23

Kia unveiled the PV7 for the first time at IAA Transportation 2026, the world’s largest commercial vehicle exhibition, held in Hanover, Germany, on September 14.

The PV7 is Kia’s second dedicated electrified PBV following the PV5 launched last year. It is a large model that combines a flexible body structure that can be adapted for different use cases with electrified performance, in-vehicle software and fleet operation solutions.

The PV7 is based on Kia’s dedicated PBV electric platform, E-GMP.S. Based on the platform, Kia secured a wide, flat interior and cargo space while applying 71.5 kWh and 96.2 kWh NCM high-voltage batteries, a high-efficiency electric drive system and an 800 V charging system.

The model will be offered in Standard and Long Range versions. The Long Range Cargo Long variant can travel more than 460 km under Europe’s WLTP standard, based on Kia’s own measurements.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Kia unveiled the PV7 for the first time at IAA Transportation 2026, th - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)