Today, SMM battery-grade lithium carbonate spot prices continued to drift lower compared with the previous working day. The lithium carbonate 2701 contract opened lower at 132,400 yuan/mt today. After the open, bears kept up the pressure, and prices drifted lower, hitting a low of 127,100 yuan/mt. Subsequently, dip-buying emerged at lows, and prices rebounded to around 130,000 yuan/mt. Around midday, prices moved sideways below the average price line. In the afternoon, bulls briefly pushed prices up sharply, but the move was not sustained, and prices pulled back again. Near the close, prices consolidated at lows around 129,100 yuan/mt, eventually closing down 3.32% at 129,100 yuan/mt. Open interest increased by 7,123 lots.

In the spot market, as prices drifted lower to new lows, downstream dip-buying and stockpiling were active. Upstream lithium chemical plants showed strong willingness to hold spot order prices firm, with limited selling. Overall, market inquiries and actual transactions remained active.