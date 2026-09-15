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Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Valve Components Q2 Market Trends

Published: Sep 15, 2026 14:53
ChinaIOL data shows that in Q2 2026, domestic sales of air conditioning valve components reached 223.675 million units, down 2.0% YoY. Affected by persistently high inventory in the downstream air conditioning industry and the diminishing marginal effect of the national subsidy policy, channel players remained focused on destocking existing inventory, with limited willingness to actively restock, leading to a sharp decline in procurement demand for valve components. Notably, solenoid valves and thermal expansion valves achieved strong counter-trend growth this quarter, driven by rising downstream export orders, with both posting double-digit YoY growth.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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ChinaIOL data shows that in Q2 2026, domestic sales of air conditionin - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)