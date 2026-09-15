SHFE zinc center declines, while the South China zinc ingot market trading recovers.

[Zinc Weekly Review] SHFE Zinc Rebounds from Lows as Tight Ore Supply Offsets Pressure from US Fed Rate Hike Expectations and Weaker LME

[Expectations for US Fed interest rate hikes and a weaker LME pressured SHFE zinc, while ore supply tightness supported a rebound from lows] The SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,180 yuan/mt in the daytime session, edged up to 26,200 yuan/mt in early trading, then pulled back to a low of 26,005 yuan/mt. After rebounding from the low, it moved sideways in a narrow range and closed at 26,145 yuan/mt, down 65 yuan/mt, or 0.25%. Trading volume decreased to 47,162 lots, and open interest fell by 3,474 lots to 123,000 lots......