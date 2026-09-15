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SHFE zinc center declines, while the South China zinc ingot market trading recovers.

Published: Sep 15, 2026 14:14
Source: SMM
[South China zinc ingot market] SHFE zinc futures prices fell below yuan 26,000/mt in the night session yesterday, prompting more downstream pricing. According to SMM, market pricing today was mostly concentrated at yuan 26,000-26,300/mt, with the market mainly fulfilling previous orders and few new pricing deals; however, the recovery in market trading drove spot premiums higher. Today, SMM #0 zinc ingot (Guangdong) was quoted at yuan 26,030/mt, down yuan 300/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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