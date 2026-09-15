[SMM PV News] We Recycle Solar to Build First End-to-End Solar Material Recycling Facility in Texas

According to pv-tech.org, the relevant plan has been announced, and the facility is described as the first end-to-end solar PV critical materials recycling and regeneration facility in the US. We Recycle Solar, a solar PV recycling specialist headquartered in Arizona, plans to launch the plant near Dallas, Texas, in Q3 2027.

The company said the commercial-scale facility will recover 96% of the silver, copper, silicon, aluminum, and glass from decommissioned solar panels, and will process these materials for resale in new products manufactured in the US. We Recycle Solar said this will be the first operational project to complete all recycling and processing steps domestically in the US, rather than shipping materials to plants outside China for further recycling.